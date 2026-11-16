Hisar admn clears 990 acres for smart city development

In a major step towards the development of the proposed Integrated Manufacturing Cluster (IMC) in Hisar, the district administration has transferred 990 acres of land near Maharaja Agrasen International Airport to the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC).

The land was owned by the Haryana Civil Aviation Department. Officials said Hisar was the first among the proposed IMC sites in the country to receive formal transfer of land ownership. The project is among 12 industrial smart cities being developed across the country under the Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor (AKIC) programme.

A Revenue Department official said the Municipal Corporation had issued a No Dues Certificate (NDC) for the land before its registration in favour of NICDC. The development has paved the way for the creation of a major industrial hub in the region.

The Land Acquisition Department has completed the registration of 990 acres in the name of National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Limited (NICDC) for the first phase of the project, which is being developed under the AKIC.

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Although 1,605 acres have been earmarked for the first phase, only 990 acres have so far been formally transferred. The remaining land will be registered after completion of the ongoing process, the official said. The entire IMC project is planned over 2,988 acres.

The development comes close on the heels of the opening of technical bids for the Rs 707-crore Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract. All 10 bidders have reportedly qualified in the technical evaluation, and their financial bids will be opened after the evaluation process is completed.

The project had been facing delays, raising concerns among industrialists and manufacturers in the region over the slow pace of its implementation. According to officials associated with the project, the Haryana Government has released Rs 624.49 crore to the Civil Aviation Department towards its share in the project. The registration of 990 acres has been completed against this contribution.

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The project involves the participation of both the state government and NICDC, with the latter responsible for developing the industrial cluster.

The IMC is being developed over 2,988 acres near Maharaja Agrasen International Airport at an estimated cost of around Rs 4,679 crore. It will house a manufacturing, logistics and industrial hub under the AKIC programme, one of the country’s key industrial corridor initiatives.

According to the project details, the cluster has an investment potential of around Rs 32,417 crore and is expected to generate nearly 1.25 lakh employment opportunities.