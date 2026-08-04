Hisar admn to attach properties of 8 NDPS accused in district to break drug trade network

In a crackdown on drug peddlers, the district administration has initiated the process to attach the properties of eight accused named in cases registered under the NDPS Act. DC Mahender Pal has directed officials to expedite action to break the financial backbone of the drug trade in the district.

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A district spokesperson said the administration had decided to take strict action against drug smugglers by targeting not only their criminal activities but also their financial networks.

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The DC, while chairing the district-level Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) committee meeting here today, said registering FIRs against drug peddlers was not enough and illegally acquired properties of such persons should also be attached. He directed officials to prepare a detailed record of illegal properties and encroachments linked to them and take action as per law.

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The police department informed the meeting that 28 cases were registered under the NDPS Act in the district last month, including two cases involving commercial quantities of narcotics. The District Drug Controller said 98 medical stores were inspected last month, following which licences of 16 shops were suspended for violations.

The DC directed officials to maintain strict monitoring of the illegal sale of narcotic and banned medicines and ensure stringent action against those found guilty. He said the fight against drugs should not be limited to law enforcement alone. “A widespread awareness campaign involving society, educational institutions, panchayats, youth organisations and voluntary groups should be conducted to educate people, especially youngsters, about the harmful effects of drug abuse and prevent them from falling into its trap,” he added.

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Mahender Pal also directed departments to identify vacant, dilapidated and abandoned buildings in urban and rural areas, adding that such structures often become shelters for drug users and anti-social elements, and their demolition was necessary to ensure a safer environment.

He called upon all departments to work in coordination to achieve the goal of a drug-free Hisar. ADC Shalini Chetal, Barwala SDM Ashvir Nain, City Magistrate Rohit Kumar, ASP Mayank Mudgil, Zila Parishad CEO Subhash Chandra, Civil Surgeon Dr Sapna Gehlawat and officials from various departments were present at the meeting.