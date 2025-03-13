Hisar airport gets licence to operate flights

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Government of India, has officially granted an Aerodrome Licence for public use to Maharaja Agrasen Airport in Hisar. The licence, issued to the Airports Authority of India (AAI), allows the airport to be used as a regular landing and departure site for aircraft, under specified conditions.

It is expected to enhance aviation connectivity in Haryana. The conditions attached with the licence stated that the compliance with the Aircraft Act and the Aircraft Rules remains mandatory, as any violations could result in modifications, suspension or revocation of the licence. It is non-transferable and subject to conditions outlined in the Aerodrome Manual.

To maintain validity, the licensee must submit quarterly progress reports addressing pending observations from DGCA inspections and self-assessed non-compliances per Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR).

The licence came after a prolonged wait and the commercial flights from Hisar Airport are expected to commence in the first week of April. The Haryana government has partnered with Alliance Air to operate flights connecting Hisar to Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Ayodhya and Jammu. The licensing process faced delays after a DGCA inspection in August 2024 raised some objections.

Hisar Airport is poised to become one of India’s largest aviation hubs. Initially spanning just 200 acres in 2014, the project has expanded to 7,200 acres in two phases, making it the largest airport in India by land area. The development aims to boost regional connectivity, stimulate economic growth and position Haryana as a key player in the country’s aviation sector.