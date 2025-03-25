Hisar airport set for inauguration: PM Modi to launch domestic flights on April 14

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate domestic flights from Hisar Airport on April 14, marking the culmination of the BJP government’s ambitious project. The airport has come a long way since its inception.

The airstrip was initially set up in 1967, and domestic flights commenced in the mid-1980s but were discontinued shortly due to financial unviability. The Haryana Institute of Civil Aviation (HICA) has managed the airport, providing flying and gliding training to youngsters. With the upcoming inauguration, the airport is poised to begin a new chapter.

What is the current status of the Hisar airport?

Advertisement

The Hisar airport has made significant progress, with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) granting an aerodrome licence on March 13. This licence, issued under the management of the Airports Authority of India (AAI), enables the airport to serve as a regular landing and departure point for aircraft that meet specified operational requirements.

The airport is being developed as an Integrated Aviation Hub, which will include an airport and other related projects such as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facilities. The state government is overseeing the development, which is planned to be completed in three phases. The first phase was completed in 2019.

Advertisement

Air taxi services were launched from the airport in January 2021 under the Centre’s regional connectivity scheme, UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik). However, these services were discontinued in August 2021 due to non-viability.

What potential and future proposals are being considered for the airport?

The Hisar airport is currently the only airport in Haryana, aside from a proposed airport in Ambala Cantonment for domestic flights. Experts have suggested establishing an aerotropolis model, positioned away from major cities, to foster self-sustained urban growth. Hisar has been identified as a potential aerotropolis due to its strategic location and growth potential.

Located 165 km from Delhi and 240 km from Chandigarh, Hisar is well-connected via highways and lies in a region with no other major urban centres nearby. This makes it a viable independent growth hub, already established as an educational hub with industries like Jindal Strips. Additionally, Hisar’s proximity to Agroha and Rakhigarhi, growing tourism destinations, is an attractive feature.

The government plans to develop the Hisar airport into an international airport by 2030, with proposals for an MRO facility, an aerospace university, and industrial zones for aerospace and defence manufacturing, logistics, and food parks across 10,000 acres. Notably, the airport is approximately 260 km from the newly established airport in Jewar, near Noida, which was designed to decongest Delhi’s IGI Airport. Previously, the Hisar airport was considered as an alternative airport, but the project was ultimately awarded to the Uttar Pradesh Government for Jewar.

When is it expected to be operational?

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate domestic flights from the Hisar airport on April 14. The airport project is currently in its second phase. The Haryana Government has partnered with Alliance Air to operate flights connecting Hisar to Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Ayodhya, and Jammu.

The integrated aviation hub is being developed across 7,200 acres in Hisar, with 4,200 acres allocated for the airport and 3,000 acres for an integrated manufacturing cluster. The airport’s third phase of development is expected to commence, aiming to transform it into an international airport by 2030.

Why do opposition leaders frequently criticise the project?

The airport project has turned into a political battleground between the ruling BJP and opposition party leaders. Jai Prakash, Congress MP from Hisar, has accused the BJP government of misleading people about the project. He went so far as to offer his resignation from politics if international flights begin operating from the airport. Prakash cited a BJP leader’s claim that the airport would be developed into an international airport, implying that this promise is yet to be fulfilled.