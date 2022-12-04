Hisar airport to be ready by March

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 3

The construction of the runway at Hisar airport is almost complete. A big aircraft will soon be landing on the runway for trial. This information was given by Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Dushyant Chautala today. He said with the construction of Maharaja Agrasen International Airport in Hisar, new avenues for development would open.

He added that the runway work of the Hisar airport would be completed by March 2023. He said on December 12, a trial run of a big aircraft would be held on the airport’s runway.

Dushyant said he would come in an 18-seater Dornier aircraft at Hisar with officials to inspect the runway.