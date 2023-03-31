Hisar airport to start ops on 9 routes in November

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 30

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said Maharaja Agrasen Hisar Airport would be made operational by November 1. Under the Regional Connectivity Scheme, the inter-state air service would be started from Hisar on nine routes. After the completion of various works, passengers would be able to travel by 48-seater aircraft.

The Deputy CM said, “Air India is going to buy 400 Airbus aircraft soon. If the flying training operations will start after inspection in Hisar, then Air India alone will give this training to about 200 pilots.”

He said three other companies are also in the race to start flying training operations in Hisar, for which open tender would be floated soon.

About the ongoing works at the airport, he said the work of the boundary wall of the airport would be completed in May. “Watch towers have been set up as per international standards for security of the airport complex. The work of the taxiway at the airport was almost complete. Advanced light systems have arrived and will be installed from next month,” he said.

Dushyant said the capacity of the existing terminal at the airport would be increased to 55 from 30 people. Apart from this, the process of tender for the building of the new terminal would start soon.

In response to a question about connecting Hisar to Chandigarh via rail, he said negotiations regarding the rail connectivity of Chandigarh via Hisar-Uklana to Narwana are still underway.