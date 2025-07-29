Hisar airport tops defaulters’ list of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam with Rs 94 lakh dues

Maharaja Agrasen Airport, Hisar, has accumulated an outstanding electricity bill of Rs 94.43 lakh putting it at the top of the defaulters’ list of the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN).

Sources said the Nigam has served a notice to the airport authority with a warning to snap the power connection.

The matter went viral on social media after which the officials at the airport have reportedly responded to the notice by the Power Utility and assured them to pay the bill in a day or two.

The Public Health Engineering Department is the next major defaulter with an outstanding bill of Rs 64 lakh.

Sources said the Airport has not deposited the power bill for the last eight months which resulted in accumulation of huge dues.

DHBVN data indicated that the airport has the highest outstanding amount among all defaulters.

“Despite repeated reminders and requests from the Nigam, the bill remained unpaid,” DHBVN sources said, adding that the officials of the airport had cited lack of approval as the reason for the delay.

Sub Divisional Engineer of DHBVN Mukesh Rohilla said the airport has a power load of 2,000 kilowatts, and a separate 33 kV substation has been built exclusively for it.

He stated that on being served the notice, the airport officials have contacted them and assured payment by Wednesday.