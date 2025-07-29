DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Hisar airport tops defaulters’ list of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam with Rs 94 lakh dues

Hisar airport tops defaulters’ list of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam with Rs 94 lakh dues

The Nigam has served a notice to the airport authority with a warning to snap the power connection
article_Author
Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 08:59 PM Jul 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Maharaja Agrasen Airport, Hisar, has accumulated an outstanding electricity bill of Rs 94.43 lakh putting it at the top of the defaulters’ list of the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN).

Advertisement

Sources said the Nigam has served a notice to the airport authority with a warning to snap the power connection.

The matter went viral on social media after which the officials at the airport have reportedly responded to the notice by the Power Utility and assured them to pay the bill in a day or two.

Advertisement

The Public Health Engineering Department is the next major defaulter with an outstanding bill of Rs 64 lakh.

Sources said the Airport has not deposited the power bill for the last eight months which resulted in accumulation of huge dues.

Advertisement

DHBVN data indicated that the airport has the highest outstanding amount among all defaulters.

“Despite repeated reminders and requests from the Nigam, the bill remained unpaid,” DHBVN sources said, adding that the officials of the airport had cited lack of approval as the reason for the delay.

Sub Divisional Engineer of DHBVN Mukesh Rohilla said the airport has a power load of 2,000 kilowatts, and a separate 33 kV substation has been built exclusively for it.

He stated that on being served the notice, the airport officials have contacted them and assured payment by Wednesday.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts