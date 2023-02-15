Hisar airport will be upgraded: Minister

Chandigarh: Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamal Gupta said significant airport-related information had been acquired during the Aero India show held in Bengaluru. He said these inputs would be strategically incorporated for the development of the airport and it will be made the country’s biggest airport. TNS
‘Hry emerging as preferred destination for investors’
Chandigarh: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala said Haryana was emerging as a preferred destination for companies investing in the civil aviation sector. The Deputy CM, who also holds the Civil Aviation Department, was interacting with representatives of various companies during Aero India held in Bengaluru. The Haryana Airport Development Corporation is participating in Aero India.
