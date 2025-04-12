Hisar Bar Assn suspends work over ‘misconduct’ by naib tehsildar

The District Bar Association, (DBA) Hisar, observed a one-day strike to protest against the alleged misconduct with Advocate Dushyant Nain by a naib tehsildar in Uklana during a land registration process on April 8.

DBA president Sandeep Boora said no lawyer appeared in the court today. He said the naib tehsildar used foul language and his staff allegedly pushed the advocate out of the office, which was “unacceptable and deplorable”. Boora accused naib tehsildar of demanding bribe during the registration process. He said when the advocate insisted the demand be given in writing, tensions escalated, which led to confrontation in the office.

He said dignity and safety of lawyers cannot be compromised and if necessary, harsher decisions would be taken. He said they had not got any response from the district administration to resolve the deadlock and said they would take up the matter with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who is set to visit Hisar in the next few days ahead of the scheduled visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advertisement

DBA secretary Sameer Bhatia, vice president Vikas Poonia, joint secretary Sunil Bhardwaj and treasurer Sunil Sahdev among others were present on the occasion.