Hisar: Boy, father die by suicide

Tribune News Service

Hisar: A man on Sunday died by suicide two days after his 11-year-old son ended his life by hanging himself at their residence in Hisar. Shocked by the death of his son, the father went in a shock and jumped in front of a train on Sunday. The postmortem report of the boy said he was sodomised. A case of abetment to suicide and POCSO Act against an unknown person has been registered. TNS

Two injured in factory fire

Karnal: Two employees of a medicine packaging factory in Sector 3 industrial area received burn injuries after it caught fire on Tuesday afternoon. Employees managed to escape and no casualty has been reported. The fire was doused in three hours. Around 150 employees were inside the factory when the fire broke out.

#Hisar