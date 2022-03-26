Hisar boy stabbed by classmate

Hisar, March 25
A Class X student stabbed a classmate at a private school in Hisar on Friday. The injured student has been referred to a private hospital.
The police said the incident occurred when the teacher was not in the classroom.
One of the students started harassing the victim by cutting his hair with a pair of scissors. When the victim objected, a brawl ensued and the victim was stabbed in his chest by the scissors. The police said that they were taking action as per law.
