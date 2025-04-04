DT
Home / Haryana / Hisar Civil Hospital emergency ward ceiling partially collapses, one injured

Hisar Civil Hospital emergency ward ceiling partially collapses, one injured

Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 02:45 AM Apr 04, 2025 IST
A portion of plaster of ceiling in emergency ward of the civil hospital that collapsed in Hisar on Thursday. Photo Ashok Kundu
A portion of the ceiling plaster in the emergency ward of Maharaja Agrasen Civil Hospital, Hisar, collapsed on Wednesday evening, causing panic among patients and hospital staff.

Fortunately, all admitted patients narrowly escaped serious injuries, with only one elderly patient sustaining minor scratches on the hand. Following the incident, hospital authorities swiftly relocated patients to another room, and repair work began immediately under the supervision of the Public Health Department.

Eyewitnesses reported that the plaster, along with iron rods and other materials, came crashing down suddenly, creating a brief moment of chaos in the emergency ward. Debris fell dangerously close to an elderly patient, but medical staff responded swiftly, moving all patients to a safer location.

Civil Surgeon Dr Sapna Gahlaut and Principal Medical Officer (PMO) Dr Reena Jain visited the site to assess the situation. “No major injuries were reported, except for minor scratches on the hand of an elderly patient,” confirmed Dr Gahlaut.

She said officials from the Public Works Department (PWD) were immediately called in for inspection and repairs. “The repair work has already begun, and authorities have assured that it will be completed soon. Meanwhile, patients have been relocated to another room to ensure their safety,” she added.

The incident has once again raised concerns over infrastructure maintenance at the hospital, prompting demands for regular inspections and preventive repairs to avoid similar accidents in the future.

