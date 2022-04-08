Hisar Civil Hospital faces shortage of medicines

Tribune News Service

Hisar, April 7

Patients at the Hisar Civil Hospital have been suffering due to the shortage of medicines for days now.

The hospital authorities have urged Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra to provide medicines as per his commitment made during his visit on April 3.

DRUG SUPPLY ADEQUATE We have adequate quantity of drug supplies from the Regional Drug Warehouse. We are providing medicines to the patients admitted to the Civil Hospital under the Janani Suraksha Yojana, NHM and Ayushman Bharat scheme. — Dr Ratna Bharti, Hisar Civil Surgeon

A letter written by a senior official of the hospital to the MP stated that there was a shortage of certain medicines.

Referring to MP’s Sunday visit, he said the MP had assured a grant of Rs 20 lakh from the MPLAD funds for medicines for the hospital.

The health official urged the MP to ensure the delivery of medicines so that services could be streamlined at the hospital again.

Meanwhile, Hisar Deputy Commissioner Dr Priyanka Soni said she had talked to the Civil Surgeon, who had denied any shortage of medicines.

A Civil Hospital official, Dr Ramesh Punia, raised the issue on the social media, stating that it was unfortunate that the hospital was facing a shortage of medicines.

“The Hisar Civil Hospital used to be the hub of medical services after it was established in 1957 and patients from Rajasthan and Punjab used to visit here for treatment as well,” he said.

Urging the CM to take cognisance of the matter, Dr Punia said Hisar had now turned into a hub of private medical services, while poor patients continue to suffer on the account of lack of medicines and other facilities at the Civil Hospital.