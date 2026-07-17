Hisar civil surgeon, 7 health officials face disciplinary action over negligence, poor performance

Haryana government has initiated disciplinary proceedings against eight senior officials of the health department at Hisar Civil Hospital including Civil Surgeon Dr Sapna Gehlawat for alleged negligence and unsatisfactory performance of duties.

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The Additional Chief Secretary, Health, has asked the Director General of Health Services to prepare a chargesheet against these officials as the action is being initiated under Rule 8 of the Haryana Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 2016.

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According to the government order issued on June 30, the officers had been served notices by the SARTHAK (Systematic Assessment and Resilient Transformation in Health Accountability and Knowledge) team that conducts surprise inspection at the civil hospitals, and other government healthcare centres.

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The SARTHAK team conducted surprise inspection at the civil hospital in Hisar after which these officials failed to furnish satisfactory replies to the notices, remained negligent towards their duties and displayed poor performance in the discharge of official responsibilities.

The officials against whom action has been ordered are Dr Sapna Gehlawat, Civil Surgeon, Hisar; Dr Sajjan, Senior Medical Officer, CHC Mangali; Dr Ashima Choudhary, Senior Medical Officer, CHC Siswal; Dr Narender Sharma, Senior Medical Officer, CHC Khanda Kheri; Dr Vikram, Senior Medical Officer, CHC Mirzapur; Dr Roshan Lal, Senior Medical Officer, CHC Agroha; Dr Jitender Sharma, Deputy Civil Surgeon (NTEP), Hisar; and Dr Neeraj Gupta, Deputy Civil Surgeon (NCD), Hisar.

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A senior official of the Health department said that the governemnt has decided to initiate disciplinary proceedings against these officials and that they are in the process of preparing the chargesheet in this regard.