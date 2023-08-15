Hisar Civil Surgeon booked on charge of taking Rs 5L bribe

Hisar, August 14

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case against Hisar Civil Surgeon for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from a hospital owner of Hansi town by threatening to get a case registered against him under the PNDT Act (Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act).

According to sources, the complainant is Dr Sahil, owner and director of Balaji Hospital located in Uttam Nagar, Hansi. In his complaint, he said on July 29, 2023, a team of three medical officers of the Civil Hospital, Dr Prabhu Dayal, Dr Kamit Monga and Vikram Goriya, visited his hospital. The team informed him that they were members of the PNDT Appropriate Authority. They stated that they came to investigate the abortion of a pregnant woman.

The team members said the woman was illegally aborted in the hospital on July 22, 2023. Dr Sahil, however, argued that there was no ultrasound machine in the hospital and they had given treatment to a pregnant woman whose life was in danger. He said the hospital had got the written consent from the family members and normal delivery was done and a premature girl child was born, who was alive and was handed over to family members. He said they were also advised to take the newborn to another hospital.

Dr Sahil alleged that he met the Civil Surgeon Hisar Dr Naresh Verma to plead that they were not at fault. He alleged that the Civil Surgeon demanded Rs 10 lakh to settle the matter. The complainant said he tried to plead his innocence, but the Civil Surgeon insisted on payment. Later, the Civil Surgeon agreed to get Rs 5 lakh and he (Dr Sahil) delivered the payment to him at a room in the PWD Rest House in Hisar.

The complainant stated that he collected the evidence in the form of mobile calls and later decided to file a complaint with the ACB. — TNS

‘Not aware of FIR’

Civil Surgeon Dr Naresh Verma said the PNDT Appropriate Authority had got a case registered against Dr Sahil, owner and director of Balaji Hospital, under provisions of the PC-PNDT Act about a week ago. After the FIR, he was making all kinds of complaints against him. When asked about the FIR against him, the Civil Surgeon said he was not aware of it.

