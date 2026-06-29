Hisar: CM Flying Squad cracks down on traffic rule violators; imposes Rs 5.5 lakh penalty

The CM Flying Squad team issued challans for ten vehicles and imposed a penalty of around Rs 5.50 lakh during a special enforcement drive against overloaded vehicles in Hisar.

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The team, headed by the CM Flying Hisar Range in-charge Sunaina, conducted the drive in coordination with officials of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA).

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The team included Traffic Inspector Harvinder Singh and other police officials.

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Sunaina informed that the action was launched following complaints that several commercial vehicles were operating, carrying loads beyond the limit, which is a violation of the law and traffic rules. The overloaded vehicles also pose a threat to road safety, she said, adding that it also amounts to evasion of tax.

During the checking drive, the team officials checked registration certificates, driving licences, insurance papers, pollution under control (PUC) certificates, tax-related documents and also verified the width and weight of the loads being carried by the vehicles.

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The Flying Squad members informed that they found ten vehicles violating transport rules, including overloading, over-speeding and operating without mandatory documents and issued challans amounting to Rs 5.50 on these vehicles.

Sunaina said the state government had adopted a zero-tolerance towards overloaded vehicles, as they were a major cause of road accidents and often resulted in loss of life and property.

She urged vehicle owners to ensure timely payment of taxes and keep valid insurance, registration certificates, pollution certificates and driving licences while operating their vehicles.

She added that school and college bus operators must strictly adhere to prescribed safety norms.

The CM Flying in-charge said similar surprise checking drives would continue across the region and warned of legal action against those found violating transport rules or operating overloaded vehicles.