Hisar colder than Manali, residents remain indoors

Tribune News Service

Hisar, January 8

Severe cold wave continues in the region with Hisar district remaining colder than Manali in Himachal Pradesh.

The IMD data revealed that Balsamand village of Hisar district recorded 0.4 degrees Celsius while Hisar town too has recorded a minimum 1.4 degree Celsius. The IMD data stated that Manali recorded a minimum of 4.4 degrees Celsius. Even the maximum daytime temperature was 11.2 degrees Celsius in Hisar, which is lower as compared to Manali’s maximum temperature of 15.4 degrees Celsius, the IMD has reported.

However, the biting chill has hit the normal life in the region as people remained indoors till afternoon today. The dense fog prevailed in the morning, the visibility became better during the day.

Kanwal Singh, a Hisar resident, said it seemed that the mercury had dipped to nearly freezing level as hands and feet became numb in the morning. A farmer of Shikarpur village Subhash said they had no option but to visit the fields daily to take care of the standing crops as there was a threat of stray cattle entering the fields and destroying the crops.

The Meteorological Department of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University stated that the weather was likely to remain the same till January 12.

