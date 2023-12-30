Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, December 29

People shivered in the cold throughout the day as a thick blanket of fog engulfed the state resulting in sudden fall in day temperature in most parts of Haryana today.

Haryana roadways also temporarily suspended night services to Chandigarh, Delhi and Jaipur from Hisar in view of the heavy fog which has reduced visibility on the road.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature of the day was recorded at 14.5 degree Celsius in Hisar today which is 6°C below normal. Even Shimla recorded a higher maximum temperature of 15.2°C today.

The Haryana roadways (HR) official in Hisar informed that HR drivers have been asked to limit speed to 40 kmph in view of the prevailing fog. He said most of the buses arriving at Hisar from different destinations are running behind schedule.

“In view of the heavy fog at night, some trips to Chandigarh, Delhi and Jaipur have been temporarily suspended till the foggy conditions prevail,” said an official. Train services are also hit as most of the trains crossing Hisar railway junction are running late.

Madan Lal Verma, a shopkeeper in Hisar, said that the footfall in markets has reduced drastically due to the foggy conditions. “Customers arriving from rural areas are not coming to the town. Most shopkeepers too down shutters early in the evening,” he said.

However, the agriculture scientists at the Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agriculture University said that the cold conditions and fog are good for rabi crops. “These weather conditions will have a positive impact on the wheat crop which is at the growth stage these days,” said the experts.

The IMD has issued advisory to farmers for the wheat crop. “Due to decrease in optimum temperature, farmers are advised not to sow the wheat crop because it will decrease the germination percentage and overall yield. Farmers are also advised to adopt zero tillage, happy seeder or other crop residue management technology for wheat sowing,” the IMD advisory stated.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hisar #Shimla