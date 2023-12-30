 Hisar colder than Shimla during day : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Roadways suspends night service on some routes

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Dense fog reduced visibility on the national highway in Karnal on Friday. Photo: Varun Gulati



Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, December 29

People shivered in the cold throughout the day as a thick blanket of fog engulfed the state resulting in sudden fall in day temperature in most parts of Haryana today.

Haryana roadways also temporarily suspended night services to Chandigarh, Delhi and Jaipur from Hisar in view of the heavy fog which has reduced visibility on the road.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature of the day was recorded at 14.5 degree Celsius in Hisar today which is 6°C below normal. Even Shimla recorded a higher maximum temperature of 15.2°C today.

The Haryana roadways (HR) official in Hisar informed that HR drivers have been asked to limit speed to 40 kmph in view of the prevailing fog. He said most of the buses arriving at Hisar from different destinations are running behind schedule.

“In view of the heavy fog at night, some trips to Chandigarh, Delhi and Jaipur have been temporarily suspended till the foggy conditions prevail,” said an official. Train services are also hit as most of the trains crossing Hisar railway junction are running late.

Madan Lal Verma, a shopkeeper in Hisar, said that the footfall in markets has reduced drastically due to the foggy conditions. “Customers arriving from rural areas are not coming to the town. Most shopkeepers too down shutters early in the evening,” he said.

However, the agriculture scientists at the Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agriculture University said that the cold conditions and fog are good for rabi crops. “These weather conditions will have a positive impact on the wheat crop which is at the growth stage these days,” said the experts.

The IMD has issued advisory to farmers for the wheat crop. “Due to decrease in optimum temperature, farmers are advised not to sow the wheat crop because it will decrease the germination percentage and overall yield. Farmers are also advised to adopt zero tillage, happy seeder or other crop residue management technology for wheat sowing,” the IMD advisory stated.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hisar #Shimla


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Gita Devi of Kapurthala's royal family dies in Delhi at 86

2
Trending

Karnataka teacher’s ‘hugging and kissing' photoshoot with her student during study tour goes viral; parents file complaint

3
Diaspora

Shots fired at house of Lakshmi Narayan temple chief's son in Canada’s Surrey

4
Trending

UK woman was declared dead, wakes up after 40 minutes; on her body partner finds…

5
Trending

Amitabh Bachchan shares actor Helen's heroic escape from Burma during World War 2

6
Trending

‘Revengeful’ employees ‘honey-trap’ boss through fake Instagram account, send his nude pictures to his wife, others

7
Punjab

Jagdeep Dhankhar declines Raghav Chadha's appointment as interim leader of AAP in Rajya Sabha

8
India

Man dies after being repeatedly run over by car by ‘drunk’ friends in Gurugram

9
Punjab

Punjab CM says BJP's Sunil Jakhar is lying, never wanted Republic Day Parade tableau to carry his, Kejriwal's photos

10
Chandigarh

Thick fog reduces visibility in Chandigarh, most parts of Punjab, Haryana

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

After talks over 12 years, ULFA inks peace pact with govt; Amit Shah terms it historic

After talks over 12 years, ULFA inks peace pact with govt; Amit Shah terms it historic

Spying case: 8 ex-Navy men get ‘3 to 25 years’ in jail, repatriation uncertain

Spying case: 8 ex-Navy men get ‘3 to 25 years’ in jail, repatriation uncertain

Qatar hasn’t ratified treaty on serving time back home: MEA

‘PM of ideas’: JD(U) after Nitish Kumar takes charge as party president

‘PM of ideas’: JD(U) after Nitish Kumar takes charge as party president ‘PM of ideas’: JD(U) after Nitish Kumar takes charge as party president

Party rules out rejoining NDA | CM to undertake yatra next m...

Brace for two more days of dense fog, showers likely in parts of region

Brace for two more days of dense fog, showers likely in parts of region

After engine pact with France, HAL opens new testing facility

After engine pact with France, HAL opens new testing facility


Cities

View All

Rural police nab woman with 4-kg heroin in Ajnala

Rural police nab woman with 4-kg heroin in Ajnala

Looking back 2023: AIT in eye of storm as Law Officer booked, projects in limbo

Trial run of Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat train today

‘Qatar reprieve welcome but spare thought for Sikh detainees’

Hotel robbery: Police stumble on illegal immigration racket

Cold wave brings max temp down to 15.6°C

Cold wave brings max temp down to 15.6°C

Planned in 2006, institutes not keen on Chandigarh’s Edu City

Planned in 2006, institutes not keen on Chandigarh’s Edu City

Industrial Area bridge to be opened from January 2

19 flights cancelled, several delayed

24-year-old stabbed to death in Zirakpur hotel

12 yrs on, university regularises professor hired on deputation

Enforcement Directorate moves Delhi court to confiscate 2 UK properties linked to Sanjay Bhandari

Enforcement Directorate moves Delhi court to confiscate 2 UK properties linked to Sanjay Bhandari

Jagdeep Dhankhar declines Raghav Chadha's appointment as interim leader of AAP in Rajya Sabha

Dense fog in Delhi, 100 flights delayed, trains running late

Centre rejected Delhi, Punjab tableaux for Republic Day parade to exact revenge on AAP: Saurabh Bharadwaj

Blast near Israeli embassy: Delhi Police find ‘crucial proof’ of conspiracy, to register FIR

Jalandhar Civic body recovers Rs 1.75 crore property tax from Police Dept

Jalandhar Civic body recovers Rs 1.75 crore property tax from Police Dept

BJP, AAP in credit war over train stoppage in Jalandhar

Vande Bharat Express train to halt in Phagwara

1.30-lakh litre illicit liquor destroyed in raid along Sutlej river

Transporters flay govt over new law for truck drivers

Civic body cracks whip on dairy waste flow into Buddha Nullah

Civic body cracks whip on dairy waste flow into Buddha Nullah

New Year parties till 1 am only

Youngster violates minor girl, arrested

Fraudsters create fake FB account of Vigilance SSP

Trio booked for duping employer of Rs 5.47 crore

Students’ cases will be dealt with fairly: Varsity

Students’ cases will be dealt with fairly: Varsity

Suspension of two professors revoked

Sarpanch’s son attacked

Rs 19.70 cr collected under OTS scheme

Volunteers protest, appeal to save heritage monuments in Punjab