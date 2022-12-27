Hisar colder than Shimla, fog hits road transport

Tribune News Service

Hisar, December 26

As the cold wave continued to sweep the region, Hisar recorded the day’s maximum temperature at 11.7 degrees Celsius, 10 points below normal.

The minimum temperature also plunged to 2.5 degrees Celsius, which was again 5 degrees below normal.

The Indian Meteorological Department’s data showed that Hisar was colder than Shimla in both minimum and maximum temperatures, as Shimla recorded a maximum of 14.9 and minimum of 3.5 degrees Celsius today.

The residents have been braving chilly days for the past three days, which has disturbed normal life in the region. The attendance in the offices was low on account of the cold wave. The harsh weather, coupled with fog in the morning, also affected road transport, though the train services continued uninterrupted. The Agricultural Meteorology section of the IMD stated that due to the possibility of dry weather conditions in the next few days, farmers had been advised to complete the timely sowing of wheat crop and irrigate the mustard crop.