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Home / Haryana / Hisar college to organise reunion of retired teachers

Hisar college to organise reunion of retired teachers

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Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 01:15 AM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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Members of the college alumni council in Hisar.
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The Alumni Council of Government Postgraduate College, Hisar, will organise its first reunion of retired principals, vice-principals and teachers next month on the college campus.

The decision was taken in this regard at a meeting chaired by college principal and council patron Dr Anju Chaudhary on Thursday which decided to organise the event on November 29. Council president Prof Gugan Ram Godara said the event would honour the teachers whose education, guidance and values had helped thousands of students build successful careers and contribute to society. The council also decided to continue providing scholarships to meritorious students from economically weaker backgrounds.

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