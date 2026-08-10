Hisar Congress (Urban) chief resigns as party starts process to appoint 7 district presidents

Haryana Congress is set for a partial overhaul in some districts, as the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) has appointed observers for the appointment of district presidents in seven districts in the state, including the newly carved Hansi district.

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Congress sources said the party may replace some district presidents in some districts, besides appointing new district presidents for the urban units in Gurugram and Faridabad districts. The post of Hisar Urban District Congress Committee president has fallen vacant following the resignation of incumbent Bajrang Dass Garg.

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Haryana Congress Committee president Rao Narender Singh told The Tribune that he had received Garg’s resignation, in which he had expressed his inability to continue as the DCC Urban president due to some pressing assignments, including the traders’ cell of the party.

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He maintained that the AICC had initiated the process of selecting new district presidents and appointed observers for Haryana. Singh said the observers had begun their work in the designated districts today.

The new observers include Dr N Raghuveera Reddy, Yashomati Thakur, Umang Singar and Ajay Kumar Lallu. Sources said the AICC had been keenly tracking the performance of district presidents who were appointed about a year ago.

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Garg said he had expressed his inability to continue as DCC Urban president due to his other responsibilities.

Sources said Garg did not have proper coordination with DCC Rural president Brij Lal Bahbalpuria in Hisar after their appointments, as both belonged to different factions within the party in Haryana.