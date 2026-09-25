Hisar consumer commission holds PNB liable for wrong crop data, orders Rs 43,075 payment to farmer

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC), Hisar, has held Punjab National Bank (PNB) responsible for depriving a farmer of insurance cover for his cotton crop after the bank wrongly uploaded details showing paddy as the crop instead of cotton under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).

The commission has directed the bank to pay Rs 43,075 to farmer Dharambir, a resident of Bass Khurd village, towards the loss suffered by him, along with nine per cent annual interest from December 1, 2017, till realisation.

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The bank has also been directed to pay Rs 8,000 as compensation for mental agony and harassment, and Rs 4,000 towards litigation expenses.

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The farmer approached the commission in 2019, claiming that he had insured his cotton crop for the kharif 2017 season under the PMFBY.

According to his complaint, the bank deducted Rs 4,215 as insurance premium from his account on July 31, 2017. His crop was subsequently damaged, but the insurance claim was not sanctioned despite repeated requests, he alleged.

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Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company, however, responded to the commission that the policy issued on the basis of data received from the bank covered paddy crop and not cotton. It maintained that there had been no yield shortfall in the notified area for paddy and, therefore, no claim was payable under the policy.

After examining the records, the commission found that Dharambir had cultivated cotton on 23 kanals 19 marlas of land in the village. It observed that the farmer was not at fault for the discrepancy in the insurance records, as paddy had been marked as the sown crop instead of cotton.

The commission noted that the applicable claim amount for damage to cotton crop in the notified village was Rs 35,599 per hectare. Based on the farmer’s cultivated area of 1.21 hectares, it worked out the loss at Rs 43,075.

While deciding liability, the commission referred to the PMFBY operational guidelines, which require banks to cross-check insurance data and bring any discrepancy to the insurer’s notice.

The commission observed that PNB had provided data showing paddy instead of the cotton crop actually cultivated by the farmer and had failed to explain why the wrong data was uploaded.

The commission also directed Bajaj Allianz to pay Rs 10,537 to PNB, representing the total premium received in respect of the policy, with nine per cent annual interest from the date of receipt of the premium until realisation.