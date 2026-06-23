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Home / Haryana / Hisar contractor dies by suicide after alleged financial losses of Rs 35 lakh

Hisar contractor dies by suicide after alleged financial losses of Rs 35 lakh

The deceased was reportedly under depression due to the accumulated debt

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 09:43 PM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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A contractor associated with Public Works Department reportedly died by suicide after shooting himself at his residence in Hisar today.

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The deceased, identified as Aman Sharma, 30, had suffered a loss of about Rs 35 lakh and was reportedly under depression due to the accumulated debt. The family members found his body lying in a pool of blood on his bed.

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After receiving the information, the Urban Estate police reached the spot and took possession of the body.

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The police also recovered a cartridge from his room. Preliminary probe indicated that he fired the shot at point-blank range using his licensed gun.

The family members said that he had stopped working as a contractor for some time due to financial losses and had recently been helping his father at his shop.

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The police said they have taken the statements of the family and started further investigation.

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