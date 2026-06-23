Hisar contractor dies by suicide after alleged financial losses of Rs 35 lakh

A contractor associated with Public Works Department reportedly died by suicide after shooting himself at his residence in Hisar today.

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The deceased, identified as Aman Sharma, 30, had suffered a loss of about Rs 35 lakh and was reportedly under depression due to the accumulated debt. The family members found his body lying in a pool of blood on his bed.

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After receiving the information, the Urban Estate police reached the spot and took possession of the body.

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The police also recovered a cartridge from his room. Preliminary probe indicated that he fired the shot at point-blank range using his licensed gun.

The family members said that he had stopped working as a contractor for some time due to financial losses and had recently been helping his father at his shop.

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The police said they have taken the statements of the family and started further investigation.