Hisar cops tighten noose around gangsters, 50 nabbed this year

Hisar, May 9

The Hisar Range police have tightened the noose around criminal gangs active in the region, arresting 50 suspects who were members of 14 gangs, so far this year.

Hisar ADGP Dr M Ravi Kiran held a crime review meeting and sought details of the criminal gangs that were active in the region. The ADGP said the police of the six police districts in the Hisar Range had carried out a systematic and meticulous plan of action to eliminate gangs involved in heinous crimes such as robbery, loot, burglary, theft, snatching and vehicle theft.

The ADGP said that the information they got from those arrested helped them crack 141 more cases. The police also recovered a sum of Rs 36,85,475 in the process. The ADGP directed all SPs of the range to work towards catching more such gang members. He said that the campaign would continue until the network of criminals was eliminated.

According to a report presented in the meeting, the Hisar police succeeded in solving 39 cases after arresting seven members of two gangs and seizing cash and valuables worth Rs 14,76,700 from them.

The Hansi district police have also solved 10 cases and arrested eight members of two gangs. Additionally, they recovered stolen items worth Rs 1 lakh from them.

The Jind police have arrested 12 members from five gangs and succeeded in solving 22 cases. Besides, they also seized property worth Rs 14,40,000.

The Sirsa police also solved 10 cases and arrested 11 members of three gangs and seized property worth Rs 5,91,375.

The Fatehabad police have solved 60 cases after arresting 12 members of two gangs and seized property worth Rs 77,000.

