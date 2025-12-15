Hisar cops trained on skills needed for effective probe

The District Police Training Centre at the Police Lines is conducting structured training programmes aimed at equipping police personnel with the skills needed for effective investigations and other critical tasks.

Advertisement

A police spokesperson stated, so far, 2,922 officers had undergone over 10,000 man-hours of high-quality training. The programmes are designed to cater to both newly recruited personnel and staff from various police branches, focusing on enhancing their capacity, discipline and professional efficiency through a variety of courses.

Advertisement

According to the spokesperson, both indoor and outdoor courses provide police personnel with practical knowledge of modern policing. Indoor training sessions cover a wide range of subjects, including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, the use of AI tools, crime scene inspection and protection, preservation of evidence, e-evidence, cybercrime, the NDPS Act, JJ Act, POCSO Act, and laws relating to the protection of women and children. The curriculum also includes training in investigation skills, communication, stress management and public relations.

Advertisement

Outdoor training focuses on physical fitness, parade and drill exercises, mock drills, crowd control, weapon handling and firing practice, as well as disaster and emergency management. Dial 112 Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) staff are also trained in emergency response procedures, securing crime scenes, providing first aid, using ERV vehicle equipment, and preserving evidence, all while adhering to legal protocols. This training has significantly enhanced the capability and reliability of Dial 112 services. In addition, police vehicle drivers are taught essential driving skills and vehicle maintenance.

Hisar SP Shashank Kumar Sawan noted that the primary aim of the Police Training Centre is to ensure that all police personnel, regardless of their educational background, can grasp the training content and apply it effectively in their daily duties. “Training materials are created in simple language, and the modules are structured in a step-by-step manner to build both confidence and professional competence,” he explained.

Advertisement

Sawan highlighted one of the major successes of the centre: the in-house development of instructor officers, or Master Trainers. Under this initiative, experienced police personnel are trained to become expert trainers. The centre also develops its own training materials, study booklets, and lecture content, ensuring that the training is practical, relevant and aligned with current crime trends and local conditions.

He said the trained personnel were regularly conducting public awareness campaigns in villages and cities, covering topics such as cyber fraud prevention, women’s safety, online scams, and the protection of children and senior citizens. Looking ahead, Sawan saidthe centre planed to expand its use of simulation-based exercises, e-learning modules, and technology-driven training systems, all aimed at further strengthening the police service capacity and ensuring the public received safe, timely and high-quality police services.