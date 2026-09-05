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Home / Haryana / Hisar court awards life term to man for abducting, raping Dalit minor

Hisar court awards life term to man for abducting, raping Dalit minor

Accused also gets 20-year rigorous imprisonment under POCSO Act

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
hisar, Updated At : 07:44 PM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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A Hisar court has sentenced a person to life imprisonment in a case involving the abduction and rape of a 14-year-old Dalit girl after allegedly luring her.

Additional District and Sessions (Fast Track Special Court) Judge Sunil Jindal convicted the accused, Jagbir alias Leela, under the relevant section of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and sentenced him to life imprisonment. The court also awarded him 20 years of rigorous imprisonment under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

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According to information, the case was registered on January 29, 2022, on a complaint by the victim’s mother, who alleged that the accused had lured away and abducted her daughter. The police later recovered the girl, recorded her statement and arrested the accused.

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According to the complaint, the girl was allegedly lured by the accused when she had gone to the market, where she gave him her mobile number. On the night of January 16, 2022, the accused called the girl, asked for her address and allegedly threatened her for disobeying him. Fearing for her safety, she gave him the address.

The girl stated that the accused then allegedly took her away by force in a car and drove her to a dhani on the outskirts of a village. She alleged that he took her to a room in the house and raped her for several days.

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The victim also alleged that the accused humiliated her on the basis of her caste.

On January 28, 2022, the accused allegedly called the girl’s mother and threatened her, telling her that the girl was with him and asking the family to come and take her away. The family subsequently informed the police, which reached his house. On seeing the police, the accused allegedly fled from the spot.

The girl was taken to the Barwala police station and later sent to the One Stop Centre in Hisar. The victim was counselled by a legal aid counsellor on February 4, 2022, and her statement was recorded.

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