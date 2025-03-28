Hisar DEO suspended
Hisar District Education Officer (DEO) Pradeep Narwal was suspended four days before his retirement on the allegations of demanding bribe from a private school. The government has given the charge of Hisar DEO to Sirsa DEO Ved Prakash. Sources said the DEO was accused of demanding bribe from a private school for granting recognition. Sources said the issue was taken up with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini after which the government suspended him.
