DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Haryana / Hisar DEO suspended

Hisar DEO suspended

Hisar District Education Officer (DEO) Pradeep Narwal was suspended four days before his retirement on the allegations of demanding bribe from a private school. The government has given the charge of Hisar DEO to Sirsa DEO Ved Prakash. Sources said...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 09:18 AM Mar 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Hisar District Education Officer (DEO) Pradeep Narwal was suspended four days before his retirement on the allegations of demanding bribe from a private school. The government has given the charge of Hisar DEO to Sirsa DEO Ved Prakash. Sources said the DEO was accused of demanding bribe from a private school for granting recognition. Sources said the issue was taken up with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini after which the government suspended him.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper