Hisar district recorded worst sex ratio at birth in past six years

Ringing the alarm bells for the authorities enforcing the pre-conception and pre-natal diagnostic techniques (PC-PNDT ) Act, Hisar district has recorded the worst sex ratio at birth (SRB) of 904 girls per 1,000 boys in the past six years.

Sources said the SRB of 904:1,000 in 2022 (from January to December) is in fact 13 points below the state average of 917:1,000. Significantly, the district has registered a satisfactory SRB after 2015 when Hisar had just registered a birth rate of 886 girls per 1,000 boys.

Recovery of foetus/newborn Two foetuses recovered in Hisar on January 4

Newborn found dead in Bahadurgarh town in Jhajjar on January 3

“It got better next year with 914: 1,000. The SRB recorded 921:1,000 in 2017, 913:1,000 in 2018, 932:1,000 in 2019, 923:1,000 in 2020 and 925:1,000 in 2021”, reveals a source adding that the officials are analysing the reasons behind the decline in the sex ratio.

The recovery of two foetuses on the canal bridge near the mini secretariat on January 4 has brought the private health centres, including the clinics, hospital and ultrasound centres under the scanner of the district authorities. “Though there could be some mismatch in the data being compiled. Even though there can be minor changes in the final data, the SRB is likely to stay at the lower levels as compared to the previous six years”, stated an official.

An official stated that the authorities concerned for enforcing the PC-PNDT Act had been keeping a tab on any violation of the Act in the district. “It can be possible that some unscrupulous elements are indulging in the detection of the gender in the womb and abortion of the female foetus”, the official stated.

Dr Manoj Tyagi, Deputy Director of the pre-conception and pre-natal diagnostic techniques Act in Haryana, said the SRB had registered improvement by three points in the state as compared to last year of 914 girls per 1,000 boys. This year, it is 917:1,000. We are still to get the district-wise data”, he added.

