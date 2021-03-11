Hisar District Attorney caught taking bribe

Hisar, May 12
The State Vigilance Bureau (SVB) caught red-handed District Attorney (DA) Mahender Pal, posted in Hisar district, while accepting a bribe of Rs 2,500 from an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) here today.
An SVB spokesperson said the complainant ASI Subhash Chander had approached the Vigilance when the Public Prosecutor had sought money for forwarding a challan in the trial court. The ASI brought the matter to the notice of the SVB, after which a trap was laid and the DA was caught red-handed while accepting the money in the District Courts complex. He has beenbooked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and investigation is on.
