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Home / Haryana / Hisar District Attorney's 25-year-old son dies while rafting in Sri Lanka

Hisar District Attorney's 25-year-old son dies while rafting in Sri Lanka

Samridh Paruthi was on a trip with friends; two others were evacuated and are in critical condition

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 12:06 PM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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Deceased Samridh Paruthi, who drowned while rafting in the sea during a trip to Sri Lanka. File photo
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Hisar District Attorney (DA) Sunil Paruthi’s 25-year-old son, Samridh Paruthi, drowned while rafting in the sea during a trip to Sri Lanka on Monday.

Samridh was on a trip to the island nation with his friends. Two of his friends were evacuated and are in a critical condition.

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The family received information about the incident at around 3 pm. After learning about the accident, family members flew to Colombo in Sri Lanka.

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The group of friends had gone to Sri Lanka on September 9 and was scheduled to return to Hisar on September 16. Samridh was reportedly taken to a hospital after the incident, where doctors declared him dead.

Samridh had completed his Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) from NMIMS, Mumbai.

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The District Bar Association, Hisar, has expressed its condolences to Sunil Paruthi over the death of his son.

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