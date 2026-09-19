Hisar drug menace: Police identify 2,727 drug-affected persons, 338 peddlers

Adopting a 'carrot and stick' policy to deal with drug addiction and the illegal trade in narcotics, the Hisar police have stepped up efforts to help people struggling with addiction besides cracking down on drug peddlers in the district.

According to information, police have identified 2,727 drug-affected persons during visits to villages as part of the ongoing campaign. The police are extending all possible help to these persons with the aim of helping them overcome addiction and return to mainstream life.

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The district police have appointed 181 caretakers to monitor the treatment, counselling and rehabilitation of those identified as drug-affected.

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Hisar SP Siddhant Jain said the caretakers regularly visit their homes, obtain feedback from their families and keep track of their condition.

“The initiative is aimed at providing continued support and guidance to those trying to overcome addiction and preventing them from returning to it,” he said.

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The SP said that the campaign has helped 319 people give up drugs, while 602 drug-affected persons had been provided Ayurvedic medicines. He said those who had overcome addiction were now living with their families and earning a livelihood through employment.

“An addict returning to a normal and dignified life is the real measure of success of the de-addiction campaign,” he said.

Meanwhile, the police have launched a crackdown on the illegal supply of narcotics. During the campaign, 338 suspected drug peddlers have been identified, police said.

“The police are also working to disrupt the supply of drugs. Police teams are gathering information about these peddlers for further action," Jain said.

He said legal action was being taken against those involved in the illegal drug trade and that properties worth crores of rupees belonging to accused drug peddlers had also been attached.

Jain said the police approach was focused on providing treatment and support to drug-affected persons while taking strict legal action against those involved in the drug trade.

“A person struggling with drug addiction should not be left alone. The family, society and police should work together to ensure proper treatment and guidance so that the person can return to a normal life,” he said.

The SP also appealed to people to seek help from the police and the Health department if someone in their neighbourhood was battling drug addiction instead of concealing the problem.

He urged residents to immediately share information about the sale or supply of drugs with the police so that action could be taken against those involved in the illegal trade.