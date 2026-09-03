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Home / Haryana / Hisar electronics showroom owner dies by suicide amid alleged financial pressure

Hisar electronics showroom owner dies by suicide amid alleged financial pressure

His younger brother said he had borrowed around Rs 20 lakh from financiers about three years ago to construct another floor above the showroom

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Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 09:42 PM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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An electronic showroom owner allegedly died by suicide after shooting himself with his licensed revolver at his residence in Hisar today.

The deceased was identified as Happy Chopra, 38, a resident of Shanti Nagar and owner of Khalsa Electronics showroom on Barah Quarter Road.

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His younger brother, Charanjit Chopra, said Happy had borrowed around Rs 20 lakh from financiers about three years ago to construct another floor above the showroom. The family alleged that the repayment deadline was September 1 and that the financiers had been pressuring him after he failed to make the payment.

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Hisar SHO Vikas Kumar said the police team reached the spot after receiving information and began an investigation. He said statements of family members had been recorded, while those of other persons were being taken. CCTV footage was also being examined.

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