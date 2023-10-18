Hisar faces stray cattle menace

Stray cows and bulls, which are often seen roaming on roads in Hisar, pose a threat to commuters’ lives. Despite multiple warnings issued by the Municipal Corporation authorities, cattle owners often abandon their animals on roads. Besides, the joint drives conducted by the Hisar police and MC authorities to catch stray cattle in the town have proved ineffectual. The authorities concerned are urged to take immediate action in this regard.

Surender Narang, Hisar

F’bad Civil Hospital needs more X-Ray machines

X- Ray machines installed at the Faridabad Civil Hospital are often out of order, creating problems for patients as they are forced to visit private diagnostic centres, which charge higher fees. Keeping in view the fact that the majority of patients visiting the hospital are economically weak, more machines should be there on the standby in case the functional ones suffer technical faults. Satish Chopra, Faridabad

Illegal constructions along highway

Illegal constructions along both sides of the Rohtak-Gohana highway need immediate attention of the authorities concerned. The administration’s inability to prevent illegal construction activity can lead to lengthy litigation, and result in unnecessary expenditure in razing such buildings. The MC must immediately stop ongoing illegal construction in the area. ms Chaudhry, Rohtak

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

#Hisar