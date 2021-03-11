Hisar: Farmers end dharna, give 10-day ultimatum to Haryana government

Deepender Deswal
Hisar, August 18
After holding a dharna for two days, the farmers have suspended their agitation till August 28. The decision came following a meeting with Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa at the PWD rest house in Hisar today. The farmers said they would resume the dharna on August 29, if the compensation for the crop loss was not disbursed by then.
Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa told the farmers that he had taken up the issue with the state government that had agreed to disburse the compensation for the 2020 kharif crop failure. “There is some technical issue over the compensation amount and it is being resolved,” he claimed.
Farmer leader Dilbagh Hooda said they were satisfied with the assurance of the Deputy Speaker who sought a week’s time. “We have given 10 days to the state government and will resume our dharna after that, if our demands are not met,” he said.
Farmers of 20 villages of Balsamand sub-tehsil have been waiting for the compensation for the kharif crop failure in 2020.
Meanwhile, Sirsa Deputy Commissioner Ajay Singh Tomar said the compensation amount had been released for cotton, paddy, millet and maize crops damaged in 2021. A sum of about Rs 92.5 crore had been credited to the accounts of 21,190 affected farmers by the insurance company under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna.
