Hisar firm's alloy steel used in lunar mission

Hisar, August 24
A special, high-strength alloy steel grade, developed by Hisar-based Jindal Stainless, has been used in the motor casing of the ambitious third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3.
The specialised grade supplied to ISRO, usually imported from several countries, was developed over a span of three years with the help of advanced refining process, meeting the stringent quality standards and specifications of the crucial project, bolstering India’s space programme.
The heat-resistant material shields the motor from both shocks and elevated temperatures. Managing director, Jindal Stainless, Abhyuday Jindal, said, “The successful landing of the mission is historic and we are proud to play our part in it.”
