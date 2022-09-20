Hisar gangster killed by rivals in Rajasthan

Tribune News Service

Hisar, September 19

A local hardened gangster was gunned down by a rival gang in broad daylight in Nagaur town of Rajasthan today. The deceased has been identified as Sandeep Bishnoi, alias Shetty, hailing from Mangali village of Hisar district, who was known as the “supari killer” in criminal circles.

According to reports from Rajasthan, he was out on bail since September 12 in some criminal case and had gone for a hearing in a Nagaur court with his friends. As he reached near the court, a group of unknown assailants encircled him and fired bullets at him. He suffered around 10 bullet wounds and died on the spot, the Rajasthan Police said.

Shetty was facing as many as 25 cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion, theft and assault in Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan.

Mangali villagers, however, said he had murdered two locals after a fight with his father in 2009. Shetty had given two-day time to two persons to apologise to his father. When they did not turn up, he killed them. The villagers further said he fled to Rajasthan after the double murder and indulged in liquor and drug smuggling. He even killed a person named Sandeep Godara in Hisar in 2015. However, he was in the Rajasthan jail in some another criminal case and was out on bail since on September 12.

