Hisar-Ghaggar drain to be cleaned: Deputy CM

Hisar, June 17

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala today said that the Hisar-Ghaggar drain would be cleaned to solve the problem of ‘sem’ (waterlogging) in the Bhattu area of Fatehabad district.

Addressing public meetings in several villages during his visit to Fatehabad district, he said he had issued directions to the officials concerned to solve the ‘sem’ problem. The government had worked on projects worth Rs 1,900 crore in the last three years to resolve this, he informed.

The supply of drinking water would be given in the “dhanis” of the villages under the Jal Jeevan Mission. He also asked farmers to apply for the installation of solar pumps in their fields on the portal.

Residents could send collective demands of the village to the government through the Gram Darshan portal, he stated, adding that farmers whose crops were damaged due to unseasonal rains had been given compensation within a month. — TNS

Meets protesting sarpanches

Deputy CM stopped to meet protesting sarpanches who showed black flags to him and raised slogans against him at Pili Mandori village