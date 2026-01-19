Hisar girl becomes costliest Indian player in wrestling league

Hisar-based wrestler Antim Panghal, 21, became the costliest Indian player in the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) during the player auction held recently in New Delhi as the UP Dominators acquired her for Rs 52 lakh. Besides Antim, three other wrestlers from Hisar are also part of the league, which kicked off in Noida on January 15 and will conclude on February 1.

Advertisement

An Arjuna Awardee from Bhagana village, Antim has already made her mark at the international level. She has been selected in the 53-kg weight category. Her father, Ramniwas Panghal, said, “Antim has tremendous potential and seems to be at the peak of her career. She has proved her mettle on the wrestling mat time and again. I hope she performs exceptionally in this event and comes back stronger for international competitions next year, including the Asian Games. She is hardworking and dedicated to the game.”

Advertisement

Antim began wrestling at the local akhara in Bhagana village about 10 years ago. In 2016, inspired by girls practicing in her village, she decided to take up the sport. Later, her family moved her to Hisar town for better coaching facilities. “We lived in a rented house in Prem Nagar for three years to support her training,” her father said. He added that Antim was always punctual, waking up at 4 am daily and practicing twice a day in the akhara. She is currently preparing for the Olympics and dreams of winning a gold medal for India, he said.

Advertisement

Other Hisar wrestlers selected in the PWL include Jyoti Berwal, Rajnita and Raunak Gulia. Jyoti Berwal was bought for Rs 15 lakh by the Tiger of Mumbai Danglers in the 76 kg category. She trains at an akhara in Gangwa village and has won several international medals. Wrestler Rajnita, competing in the 59-kg category, was picked by the Punjab Royals, while Raunak Gulia was also selected by the Punjab Royals for Rs 3 lakh.

The highest overall bid in the auction went to Yui Susaki, the Japanese world champion, who was purchased for Rs 60 lakh by the Haryana Thunders franchise, setting an all-time record in PWL history.

Advertisement

Around 300 wrestlers from India and abroad registered for the auction, with six franchise teams competing to acquire the players. A total of 63 wrestlers were selected to compete in the league.