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Home / Haryana / Hisar girl tops Chartered Accountancy Foundation examination

Hisar girl tops Chartered Accountancy Foundation examination

Kansika credits her success to a disciplined study routine and staying away from social media distractions

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 10:13 PM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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Kansika scored 361 out of 400 marks, securing 90.25 per cent and emerging as the national topper in one of the country’s most competitive professional examinations.
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Hisar-based Kansika Bansal has secured the top rank nationally in the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation examination conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

Kansika scored 361 out of 400 marks, securing 90.25 per cent and emerging as the national topper in one of the country’s most competitive professional examinations.

Her achievement was celebrated by family members and friends, who distributed sweets.

Kansika credited her success to a disciplined study routine and staying away from social media distractions. She also acknowledged the contribution of her teachers and family in helping her achieve the feat.

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