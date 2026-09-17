Hisar IG calls for tougher policing in Sirsa

Hisar Range Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kuldeep Singh on Wednesday directed the Sirsa police to deal firmly with criminals and ensure that offenders were not glorified. The IG visited the police lines on Barnala Road and held a meeting with senior police officers to review crime control, law and order and the functioning of police stations. SP Deepak Saharan welcomed him on his arrival.

Kuldeep Singh directed officers to fix accountability at the police station level and strengthen the police intelligence network to get timely information about criminal activities. He also ordered special drives against absconding accused, persons facing permanent warrants and habitual offenders.

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The IG said maintaining law and order should remain the police’s top priority. He asked personnel to remain active in the field and increase patrolling in sensitive areas, particularly to keep a check on serious and heinous crimes.

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The IG also stressed better handling of public grievances. He directed police personnel to listen carefully to complainants and ensure courteous and transparent action as per law.

The officers were told to take feedback from complainants around a week after their complaints were registered. Kuldeep Singh also asked the police to resolve minor disputes through dialogue and mutual settlement wherever possible to prevent them from escalating into law and order issues.

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With Sirsa sharing borders with Punjab and Rajasthan, the IG directed the police to strengthen nakabandi at border points. Vehicles and persons passing through the checkpoints should be thoroughly checked, he said.

He also ordered regular checks of CCTV cameras to ensure that all surveillance equipment remained

functional.