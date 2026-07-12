Hisar infant death triggers HHRC inquiry into neonatal care infrastructure

Days after the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) sought a report from the Haryana Government over the death of a newborn allegedly due to the non-availability of ventilator support, the Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) has also taken suo motu cognisance of the incident and issued notices to the state government and district authorities.

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The newborn died on July 2 after the family allegedly ran from one hospital to another in Hisar and Rohtak in search of ventilator support.

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The NHRC had issued a notice to the Chief Secretary on July 6, directing the state government to submit a detailed report within two weeks.

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The HHRC Bench, comprising Chairperson Justice Lalit Batra, Judicial Member Kuldip Jain and member Deep Bhatia, has directed the Additional Chief Secretary (Health) to submit a report on the existing policy governing emergency neonatal referrals and inter-hospital coordination, district-wise availability of Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs) and neonatal ventilators in government hospitals, and the measures taken after the incident to strengthen emergency neonatal care and prevent similar occurrences.

The Commission has also asked the Director General, Health Services, to furnish details of the total number of ventilators, including neonatal ventilators, in government hospitals, their functional status, equipment lying unused, under repair or non-functional, including ventilators supplied during the Covid-19 pandemic, and whether any state-level audit of critical care equipment has been conducted during the past two years.

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According to information placed before the Commission, Hisar Civil Hospital has only one neonatal ventilator in its NICU. Of nearly 40 other ventilators meant for the ICU, around 25 were reportedly lying unused in storage, while about 13 had become non-functional due to technical defects.

The Commission has further directed the Director of Pt BD Sharma PGIMS, Rohtak, to explain the treatment provided to the newborn, the reasons for the non-availability of ventilator support, the occupancy status of NICU beds and ventilators at the relevant time, and whether any alternative arrangements or inter-hospital coordination were attempted.

The Director of Maharaja Agrasen Medical College, Agroha, has also been asked to clarify whether the child was referred to the institution, the action taken, the availability and occupancy status of NICU beds and ventilators, and the reasons for the inability to provide ventilator support. However, according to available records, the child was not taken to Agroha and was referred directly to PGIMS, Rohtak.

The Civil Surgeon, Hisar, has been directed to submit the complete chronology of the newborn's treatment, referrals and movement from birth till death, along with medical records, details of neonatal ventilators available on the date of the incident, whether neighbouring government hospitals were contacted before successive referrals, and the action taken against officials concerned, if any.

The HHRC has also sought a status report from the District Medical Negligence Board, Hisar, which is probing the circumstances leading to the newborn's death.