Hisar: Jr CWG gold medallist among 5 arrested in bank dacoity case

Hisar, April 25
A gold medallist in Junior Commonwealth Games, who is also a constable in the ITBP, is among the five persons who have been arrested in the case of dacoity committed at a Union Bank branch in Azad Nagar locality of Hisar on April 18.
The superintendent of the Special Task Force, Sumit Kumar, said here today that they had solved the case of bank dacoity of Rs 17 lakh.
The SP said the five arrested accused include Soni (22) — who is a judo player and ITBP constable of Nangthala village of Hisar — and his accomplices Pradeep of Bhatla village in Hisar, Sonu of Kakadu village in Jind, Vikas of Chidana village in Sonepat and Naveen of Sehri village in Sonepat.
Police sources said Soni had won several medals and earned a prize money of about Rs 50 lakh from the game. Soni participated in the Junior Commonwealth Games in July 2017 and won a gold medal in judo in the 73-kg weight category. The police revealed that he was the key conspirator of the robbery. He was arrested on the basis of a tip-off from near Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology in Hisar today.
The SP said Naveen and Vikas, who were arrested in this case, did not have any previous criminal record, whereas cases had been registered against Sonu and Pradeep earlier too.
Key conspirator
