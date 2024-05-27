Hisar, Karnal schools to stay shut till May 31

Hisar/Karnal, May 26
Deputy Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya has ordered the closure of schools for all classes in the district till May 31 in view of the scorching heat. Earlier, the district administration had issued a circular in which it announced holidays for all schools up to Class VIII till May 24.
In a fresh order issued on Sunday, the Deputy Commissioner directed the District Education Officer and the District Elementary Education Officer to ensure holidays for kindergarten to Class XII in government, semi-government and private schools.
During the vacations, teachers and non-teaching staff will remain present in the school.
In Karnal, the Deputy Commissioner, Uttam Singh, also extended holidays for all classes in all private, government and aided schools till May 31. Giving details, District Education Officer Sudesh Thukral said the staff members will remain present in schools.
Parents have welcomed the decision, acknowledging the need for it amid the sweltering heat. The administration has also advised the people to stay indoors during peak afternoon hours and stay hydrated.
