Hisar, Kurukshetra vie for proposed IIT

with Haryana hoping to get an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), the race to host the prestigious institute has begun, with several districts pitching their claims to the state government.

Kurukshetra, Hisar, Bhiwani, Mahendragarh and Sirsa are among the districts that have submitted proposals through various channels, offering land for the proposed institute. The state government is looking for a suitable site for the project.

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Independent MLA from Hisar Savitri Jindal, chairperson emeritus of the OP Jindal Group, has approached the Centre seeking an IIT for Hisar. She has argued that Hisar and the adjoining districts in the division have not received any major Central project in more than two decades, spanning the BJP and Congress regimes.

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Haryana Minister Ranbir Gangwa has also taken up the demand with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Sources, however, indicate that Saini is keen to bring the institute to his home district, Kurukshetra. The availability of around 300 acres of land could prove a major hurdle, as the district has highly fertile agricultural land and limited suitable land parcels in urban areas.

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Supporters of Hisar’s claim argue that regional balance and the district’s strategic location make it a strong contender. They point out that the Hisar division has not received a major Central project in more than two decades.

During the Congress regime, Rohtak and Sonepat received several prominent institutions, including an Indian Institute of Management, an MSME Technology Centre, the Footwear Design and Development Institute, the National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management, a National Law University, an Indian Institute of Information Technology and the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology. Sonepat also houses an extension campus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.

Jhajjar received the National Cancer Institute under the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and the Global Centre for Nuclear Energy Partnership. The Central University of Haryana was established in Mahendragarh, while Kurukshetra has the National Institute of Technology, the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology and the National Institute of Design.

Panchkula has the National Institute of Fashion Technology and the National Institute of Ayurveda. The Gurugram-Rewari belt is also associated with proposed or developing institutions, including an All India Institute of Medical Sciences, a National Forensic Sciences University and Sainik Schools in Rewari, besides the National Brain Research Centre, Indian National Defence University and Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs.

A group advocating an IIT for Hisar says the district offers a combination of government-owned land, airport infrastructure, an emerging industrial base, educational institutions and connectivity by air, rail and road.

Former minister Sampat Singh said Hisar deserved serious consideration for the institute, alleging that successive governments had neglected the district in terms of major Central projects.

“Unfortunately, Hisar is at the lowest priority in the BJP government, as even small projects such as a new civil hospital and bus stand are being kept on the backburner,” he said.

Singh said the district’s land availability, transport links and educational ecosystem made it suitable for an IIT. He also described Hisar as a counter-magnet to the national capital, arguing that the institute could help spur development in the region.