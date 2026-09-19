Hisar man duped of Rs 4.32 crore in USDT trading fraud; 15 cyber fraud cases in 15 days

A Hisar resident was duped of Rs 4.32 crore by unknown fraudsters on the pretext of USDT trading with promises of high returns in cryptocurrency trading. The victim, a resident of Shanti Vihar, lost the huge amount after being lured into USDT trading between July 15 and September 9. The case was registered on September 11 under Sections 318(4) and 61 of the BNS.

According to the FIR, a complaint was received through National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP). The complainant alleged that unidentified persons induced him to trade in USDT. The cyber cell of the police has formed various teams, which have been dispatched to trace the accused, who are located far away from Hisar.

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This is one of the 15 cases registered with the Cyber police station in Hisar in the last 15 days. Police sources said Hisar district has witnessed on an average one cyber fraud case every day for the past 15 days, with the police registering 15 cases.

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The police claimed to have achieved crucial but partial success in cracking these cases, as they arrested 15 people involved in the frauds during this period. The police have recovered Rs 58.46 lakh from the accused and refunded the amount to the victims, officials said.

In another case registered in the last fortnight, a resident of Sector 16-17 allegedly lost Rs 3,49,800 after his mobile phone was hacked and the amount was withdrawn from his bank account. In yet another case, a resident of Sector 3 in Hisar allegedly lost Rs 4,21,300 through UPI transactions.

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Police sources said they have also been coordinating with banks and financial institutions to freeze funds transferred to the accounts of cyber fraudsters and facilitate their recovery and refund to the victims.

The growing menace of cyber fraud has put an additional burden on the cyber cell of the police. At present, multiple teams of the cyber police have been formed which are on the trail of the accused in various places far away from Hisar.

Hisar SP Siddhant Jain said cybercriminals were using various methods to dupe people, including luring them into sharing OTPs, PINs, passwords, bank details or screen access on one pretext or another. He urged people not to share such sensitive information with strangers.

Jain said victims of cyber fraud should immediately report the matter by calling the cybercrime helpline 1930, as prompt reporting increases the chances of the defrauded money being frozen in the recipient accounts and subsequently recovered.