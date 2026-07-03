Hisar man kills live-in partner

A 32-year-old woman living in a live-in relationship was allegedly stabbed to death by her partner in Shiv Nagar locality of Hisar town today.

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The deceased has been identified as Pooja (32), who was married but left her husband to stay in a live in relationship with the accused Gaurav (28).

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The accused later walked into a police post and confessed to the crime as he disclosed to the police that he had killed the woman as he suspected that she was in contact with another man.

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The police sources informed that the accused reached the Surya Nagar police chowki and said, “I have killed Pooja.”

The police accompanied him to the rented accommodation in Shiv Nagar, where Pooja’s body was found lying inside a room. The police took the body in custody and sent it to the civil hospital for the post-mortem examination.

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The police revealed that the incident took place in the wee hours when couple had an argument, which turned violent.

The police said Gaurav allegedly attacked Pooja repeatedly with a knife, inflicting multiple injuries on her neck, abdomen and back, which resulted in her death on the spot.

The accused allegedly told the police that Pooja was in contact with another man for the past five months, which led to frequent disputes between them. Gaurav works as an e-rickshaw driver and had shifted to the rented accommodation in Shiv Nagar locality around two months ago.

According to police, Pooja had been married twice. After her first husband died, she married her brother-in-law. She had two sons from her first marriage and a daughter from her second marriage. Following the breakdown of her second marriage, she started living with Gaurav.

Meanwhile, the victim’s mother, Sangita, alleged that Gaurav forced her daughter into illegal activities and claimed that he had acquired property soon after entering Pooja’s life. The police have recovered the knife used in the crime.