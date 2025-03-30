Hisar Mayor launches cleanliness drive

Newly elected mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Hisar (MCH) Praveen Popli today launched a cleanliness campaign in the town with an aim to eliminate garbage points. Popli visited several areas of the town, along with the councillors and officials of the MCH.

The mayor interacted with residents and listened to their concerns. He also directed the officials concerned who were present on the spot to redress people's grievances.

Noticing some people feeding stray cattle in the open, the mayor urged them not to do so. He visited a green fodder depot and urged its owner against providing feed to the people for feeding stray cattle in the open.

Popli said a vehicle operated by Councillor Sanjay Dalmia’s organisation has been arranged to transport fodder to the Chaudharywas Gaushala. “If anyone wishes to feed stray cattle, they should place the fodder in this vehicle instead of leaving it in the open,” he said. The mayor requested the depot owners to inform visitors about the arrangement and encourage the residents to donate fodder to nearby gaushalas rather than scattering it in public places. Similar vehicles will be arranged for other gaushalas and fodder depots in the town, he said.

The Mayor said, “The cleanliness drive will be conducted throughout the town and all garbage points will be removed at the earliest.” He said the initiative had begun in four wards, where he had personally inspected the sites. He assured that in the near future, no garbage points would exist in the town.

Councillors Sanjay Dalmia, Jagmohan Mittal, Rajender Bidlan, Rajesh Rinku Arora, chief sanitary inspector (CSI) Rajkumar, sanitation workers and the residents accompanied the mayor. A number of garbage points were removed today from Ward 17 (PLA Market), Ward 16 (Camp Chowk turn), Ward 14 (Sector 13 turn), Ward 12 (ITI Chowk) and Ward 13 (Urban Estate 2, near LIC office). Mayor Praveen Popli appealed to residents not to dump garbage or fodder in open spaces.