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Home / Haryana / Hisar MC continues anti-encroachment drive

Hisar MC continues anti-encroachment drive

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Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 05:59 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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The MCH teams began the drive from HAU Gate No. 2 to Malik Chowk and then from Malik Chowk to Parijat Chowk. Tribune Photo
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The Municipal Corporation Hisar (MCH) continued its campaign against encroachments in marketplaces across the city to clear major roads and markets of illegal encroachments, streamline traffic movement and provide relief to residents from congestion and traffic jams.

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The MCH teams began the drive from HAU Gate No. 2 to Malik Chowk and then from Malik Chowk to Parijat Chowk. They also removed encroachments from Railway Road, the area near the Post Office and the stretch from Nagori Gate to Gulab Singh Chowk up to Gandhi Chowk.

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During the drive, goods placed outside the shop premises of four shopkeepers in Gandhi Chowk and Arya Bazaar were seized. The teams later carried out the anti-encroachment drive in Balaji Market, Rajguru Market and Bishnoi Mandir Market as well.

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As part of its cleanliness drive, the MCH team issued 14 challans.

The sanitary inspector, who led the team, imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on an employee of a laboratory in Red Square Market for dumping waste in the open.

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A shopkeeper in the same area was fined Rs 500 for littering, while 10 other shopkeepers in Sector 14 Part 2, Satya Nagar, Sector 33, and Rishi Nagar were fined Rs 500 each for dumping waste in the open.

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