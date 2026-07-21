Hisar MC cracks down on encroachers, seizes goods from 14 shops

The authorities of the Municipal Corporation Hisar (MCH) during its ongoing drive against encroachments and to enforce sanitation took action against the violators as the authorities seized the articles placed on display outside 14 shops and also issued eight challans for violation of cleanliness and sanitation norms in the town on Monday.

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The MC authorities removed encroachments from Railway road, Balsamand road and the stretch from HAU Gate Number four to Parijat Chowk by seizing the goods displayed outside the permissible limits of shops. The team took action at various places in Rajguru Market, Balaji Market and Bishnoi Mandir Market.

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The MC spokesperson informed that the drive aimed at keeping the main roads and markets free of encroachments would continue to ensure smooth flow of traffic and to ease traffic congestion.

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The spokesperson said that encroachments were also removed from Nagori Gate to Gulab Singh Chowk and near the City Police Station, where goods kept outside shops were seized. In all, the goods of around 14 shopkeepers were seized during the operation. The spokesperson said that the MC authorities had made repeated appeals to the shopkeepers not to encroach upon public spaces.

Meanwhile, the MC has also intensified its campaign against violations of sanitation and cleanliness norms in the town. A team of the civic body led by Additional Sanitary Inspector Vijeita imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on a paying guest accommodation in Sector 14 for dumping garbage in the open.

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Similarly, the team also imposed fine of Rs 500 each on four shopkeepers for throwing waste outside the shops in the Red Square market and Rampura locality while a street vendor was fined Rs 200 for failing to segregate waste.

The shopkeepers at the ITI Chowk were also fined for Rs 500 each for using single-use plastic. The MC officials informed that enforcement drive would continue and urged the residents to avoid throwing waste and to segregate wet and dry waste, and refrain from using single-use plastic to help keep the town clean.