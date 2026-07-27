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Home / Haryana / Hisar MC launches 5-day awareness campaign on diarrhoea prevention and hygiene

Hisar MC launches 5-day awareness campaign on diarrhoea prevention and hygiene

Residents educated on hygiene, disease prevention and four-bin waste management system

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Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 06:21 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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Municipal Corporation Hisar launches 5-day awareness campaign
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As part of the statewide programme on diarrhoea prevention, hygiene awareness and identification of the four dustbins for waste segregation, the Municipal Corporation Hisar (MCH) launched an awareness campaign in the city on Monday.

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During the campaign, the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) Department team educated residents on diarrhoea prevention, personal hygiene and solid waste management through kiosk displays, video presentations and interactive sessions.

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Dr Pradeep Hooda, Additional Commissioner, MCH, said cases of diarrhoea generally increase during the summer and rainy seasons. The disease mainly spreads through the consumption of contaminated food and water, poor hand hygiene and unhygienic surroundings. He added that timely precautions can help prevent the disease.

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ULB team members Hrithik and Khushi informed visitors at the MCH office through video and oral presentations that frequent loose motions, stomach pain or cramps, vomiting, fever, excessive thirst, weakness and dehydration are the major symptoms of diarrhoea. They advised that children and elderly people should seek immediate medical attention if such symptoms appear, as they are at a higher risk of dehydration.

During the programme, residents were also given detailed information on waste segregation and solid waste management. They were informed about the proper use of the four-colour dustbin system and told that separating wet waste, dry waste, domestic hazardous waste and sanitary waste facilitates scientific waste disposal and reduces the risk of infection.

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